APC’s Otu wins 12 LGAs in Cross River, PDP picks three

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has won 12 local government areas in the governorship election in Cross River State, going by the results released on Sunday night by the State Returning Officer, Prof Teddy Adias.

The candidate of the APC, Prince

Bassey Otu, was victorious in 12 of the 15 local government areas so far declared by the LGA collation officers while his closest rival, Sandy Onor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), won in three local government areas.

READ ALSO:APC sweeps Cross River National Assembly seats, PDP picks two

According to Prof. Adias, results from the three remaining local government areas, Obanliku, Boki and Akamkpa, were being expected as collation was suspended till Monday.

The 12 local government areas won by Bassey include Yala, Calabar Municipal, Calabar South, Obudu, Yakurr, Akpabuyo, Biase, Etung, Odukpani, Bakassi, Obubra and Abi, while Onor won in Ikom, Ogoja and Bekwarra.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now