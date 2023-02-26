Politics
APC’s Saliu Mustapha wins Kwara Central Senatorial seat
The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Mallam Saliu Mustapha, has been declared winner of the Kwara Central Senatorial election held on Saturday.
The INEC Returning Officer, Dr. Nurudeen Bello, who announced the election result at the state’s collation centre in Omu Aran on Sunday, said Mustapha polled 108,230 votes to defeat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Bolaji Abdullahi, who scored 69,202 votes.
READ ALSO: Kwara voters harp on better Nigeria, as Tinubu, Obi, 16 others battle for presidency
The Social Democratic Party (SDP) flag bearer, Ridwan Apaokagi, got 13,193 votes.
“That Mustapha Salihu, having satisfied the requirement of the law, is hereby declared the winner,” Bello said.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...