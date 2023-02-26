APC’s Saliu Mustapha wins Kwara Central Senatorial seat

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Mallam Saliu Mustapha, has been declared winner of the Kwara Central Senatorial election held on Saturday.

The INEC Returning Officer, Dr. Nurudeen Bello, who announced the election result at the state’s collation centre in Omu Aran on Sunday, said Mustapha polled 108,230 votes to defeat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Bolaji Abdullahi, who scored 69,202 votes.

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) flag bearer, Ridwan Apaokagi, got 13,193 votes.

“That Mustapha Salihu, having satisfied the requirement of the law, is hereby declared the winner,” Bello said.

