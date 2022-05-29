Politics
APGA adopts ex-military officer as governorship candidate in Plateau
The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Plateau State has adopted a retired military officer, Samuel Abashe, as its governorship candidate in the state.
The APGA Chairman in the state, Mr. Ibrahim Danjuma, who addressed journalists at a forum in Jos, said the adoption of Abashe was in line with the electoral guidelines provided by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
He added that the decision was reached by party delegates across the 17 Local Government Areas of the state.
Danjuma said: ”Today, APGA in Plateau has adopted Mr. Samuel Abashe as its governorship candidate for the forthcoming general elections in the state.
”This decision is in line with the electoral guidelines provided by INEC.
”The delegates of our party from the various local government areas are all gathered here to affirm Abashe as the candidate of the party.
”This is also done in line with philosophy of our party; a philosophy that is admired by all Nigerians.”
In his remark, Abashe, who is also a retired staff of the United Nations, thanked the leadership of the party for finding him worthy to fly its governorship flag in the state.
He promised to provide the leadership that would place the state on the path of steady growth and development.
He said: “APGA is the alternative that Plateau people have been yearning for, and I promise that when I become the governor I will provide the kind of governance that the people desire
