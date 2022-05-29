APGA adopts ex-military officer as governorship candidate in Plateau

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Plateau State has adopted a retired military officer, Samuel Abashe, as its governorship candidate in the state.

The APGA Chairman in the state, Mr. Ibrahim Danjuma, who addressed journalists at a forum in Jos, said the adoption of Abashe was in line with the electoral guidelines provided by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He added that the decision was reached by party delegates across the 17 Local Government Areas of the state.

Danjuma said: ”Today, APGA in Plateau has adopted Mr. Samuel Abashe as its governorship candidate for the forthcoming general elections in the state.

”This decision is in line with the electoral guidelines provided by INEC.

READ ALSO: Gov Lalong secures APC senatorial ticket in Plateau

”The delegates of our party from the various local government areas are all gathered here to affirm Abashe as the candidate of the party.

”This is also done in line with philosophy of our party; a philosophy that is admired by all Nigerians.”

In his remark, Abashe, who is also a retired staff of the United Nations, thanked the leadership of the party for finding him worthy to fly its governorship flag in the state.

He promised to provide the leadership that would place the state on the path of steady growth and development.

He said: “APGA is the alternative that Plateau people have been yearning for, and I promise that when I become the governor I will provide the kind of governance that the people desire

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now