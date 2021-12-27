APGA begins sale of forms for Osun, Ekiti governorship polls

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has begun sales of expression of interest forms to aspiring candidates for the Ekiti and Osun governorship elections.

This was disclosed in a provisional timetable/schedule of activities signed by the APGA’s National Organising Secretary, Mr. Ifeanyi Mbaeri.

The party said that the primary for Ekiti will hold on January 27, 2022, while that for Osun will hold on March 10, 2022.

It was also stated that the expression of interest form will be obtained with N2 million, while nomination form will be sold at N10 million.

The party said, “With regards to the Osun state Governorship Primaries, sale and return of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms will be done at the APGA National Secretariat in Abuja between January 20 and February 20, 2022.

“Screening of prospective Governorship Aspirants APGA national secretariat Abuja on February 25, 2022, while resolution of appeals arising from the screening will also take place on February 28, 2022.

“Also the party’s special state congress/Primary Election is to be held in Osogbo, Osun State on March 10, 2022 while resolution of appeals/disputes arising from the Primary Election will be carried out on March 11, 2022”.

The party said it reserved the right and discretion to issue Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms to credible and eligible aspirants, any time, before the scheduled primary elections.

APGA has approved that female aspirants and aspirants living with disability should pay only 50 per cent of the amounts stipulated for both the expression of interest and nomination forms.

Under the approved schedules for the Ekiti state governorship primary election, sale and return of expression of interest and nomination forms will be done at the APGA national secretariat.

It also said that the dates are subject to adjustments as the need arises.

“All intending aspirants are strongly urged to ensure strict compliance with the stipulated directives above and the Party’s Electoral Guidelines for Ekiti and Osun State Primary Elections 2022.

“The dates specified above are subject to change. Consequently, given the vagaries of primary election process, the Party reserves the right to make adjustments/changes to the dates specified above in accordance with the INEC Timetable and Schedule of Activities for Ekiti and Osun States Governorship Elections 2022,” it said.

By Ijeoma ilekanachi

