APGA boots out Ararume for supporting Uzodinma

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the the March 9, 2019 election in Imo State, Senator Ifeanyi Ararume has been expelled from party.

Ararume, who was in the Senate representing Imo North between 1999 and 2007, was expelled for anti-party activities.

His expulsion was announced by the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the APGA in Imo, John Iwuala, who said the party in the state and the South East zone of the party had expelled Ararume.

“We expelled him in a letter to the national leadership on January 11.We are waiting for the national leadership to ratify the expulsion,” Iwuala said.

The former Senator had publicly declared his support for Governor Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC), while also endorsing the APC candidate for Okigwe North House of Representatives rerun election against the APGA candidate.

Reacting to Iwuala’s statement, Araraume said the caretaker committee had no legal right to speak for Imo APGA.

Ararume, who spoke on Saturday after casting his vote, during the Okigwe North rerun, said: “John Iwuala is unknown to me. He is unknown to APGA and unknown to law. A valid state congress was conducted in Imo and APGA has a duly elected chairman in the state.’’

