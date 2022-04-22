APGA chieftains join PDP in Ebonyi

Some key members of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Ebonyi State defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday.

The defectors include the deputy chairman, state secretary, organising secretary, zonal chairmen of the three senatorial districts, chairmen of the 13 local government areas and 171 ward chairmen in Ebonyi.

At a public event held in Isu, Onicha Local Government Area of the state, the APGA stalwarts also declared their support for a PDP governorship aspirant in Ebonyi, Dr. Ifeanyi-Chukwuma Odii.

In his address, the APGA former Deputy Chairman in the state, Mr. Ramson Nwigbo, described Odii as a man with the capacity to govern the state.

He said: “As former members of APGA, we decided to join PDP and support Odii to ensure that a candidate in the heart of the people becomes the governor in 2023.

“We dumped APGA to join PDP in the interest of our people.

“We want to support a true man, who has a programme for human capital development and economic growth, amongst others.”

The party’s Organising Secretary in the state, Mr. Okorie-Chukwumaobi Okorie, said they joined the PDP to support Odii and move Ebonyi forward.

“We have found that Odii is credible and, with him, there is hope for the people.

“We are here today to assure him that wherever he goes, we will go with him.

“This is because he is a man that can bring a smile to the faces of our people.

“We, the defectors, are saying that we are solidly behind him for 2023.

“We are standing here today as former members of APGA. “Your declaration for governorship is a welcome development,” Okorie further said.

