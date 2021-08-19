Politics
APGA commends INEC for listing Soludo as Anambra guber candidate
The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for listing the former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Charles Soludo, as its governorship candidate in Anambra.
The commission also listed Dr. Onyekachikwu Ibezim as Soludo’s running mate in the November 6 governorship election in the state.
This came just a few hours after the Imo State High Court, Owerri, reaffirmed the election of Micheal Umeoji as APGA candidate for the poll.
The Court of Appeal, Kano, had on August 14 confirmed the ex-CBN governor as the APGA candidate in the state.
The court also reaffirmed Chief Victor Oye as the party’s chairman in Anambra.
READ ALSO: INEC lists Soludo as APGA candidate in Anambra, excludes PDP
Soludo and Umeoji belong to different factions of APGA in the state.
In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Tex Okechukwu, on Thursday in Abuja, the party expressed happiness that INEC had ended several weeks of suspense and confusion by obeying the Appeal Court’s judgment.
He congratulated APGA’s supporters for their steadfastness, courage, and loyalty.
Okechukwu said: “We thank our numerous supporters, well-wishers, and friends across party lines for standing by us throughout the trying period.”
