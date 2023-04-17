APGA condemns attack on officials in Imo, says state becoming a battlefield

The national leadership of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) on Monday, condemned the attack on its delegates and party officials in Owerri, the Imo State capital during the governorship primary held last weekend.

The attack was said to have taken place at the state secretariat of the party in Owerri.

APGA’s National Publicity Secretary, Tex Okechukwu made the condemnation in a statement on Monday.

According to Okechukwu, the party is dissatisfied with the attack, noting that the political space in the state was gradually being turned into a battlefield by some unscrupulous and mischievous politicians.

APGA candidate wins Reps seat in Ebonyi

The statement reads in part: “We wish to state clearly that the attacks on our members by somebody who did not even qualify or was granted a waiver to participate in the said governorship primary were totally unwarranted and unacceptable

We are saddened by the fact that our political landscape is gradually being turned into a battlefield by some unscrupulous and mischievous politicians.”

