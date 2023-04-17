News
APGA condemns attack on officials in Imo, says state becoming a battlefield
The national leadership of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) on Monday, condemned the attack on its delegates and party officials in Owerri, the Imo State capital during the governorship primary held last weekend.
The attack was said to have taken place at the state secretariat of the party in Owerri.
APGA’s National Publicity Secretary, Tex Okechukwu made the condemnation in a statement on Monday.
According to Okechukwu, the party is dissatisfied with the attack, noting that the political space in the state was gradually being turned into a battlefield by some unscrupulous and mischievous politicians.
Read also:APGA candidate wins Reps seat in Ebonyi
The statement reads in part: “We wish to state clearly that the attacks on our members by somebody who did not even qualify or was granted a waiver to participate in the said governorship primary were totally unwarranted and unacceptable
We are saddened by the fact that our political landscape is gradually being turned into a battlefield by some unscrupulous and mischievous politicians.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...