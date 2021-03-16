APGA denies reports it has endorsed Soludo for Anambra polls | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
APGA denies reports it has endorsed Soludo for Anambra polls
The All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) has slammed insinuations that it has endorsed Prof Chukwuma Soludo as the party’s candidate in the November 6 governorship election.
Also, the party stated its pledge to ensure the conduct of a free and fair primary election ahead of the November 6 election which it described as inevitable.
This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday, March 15, by the APGA National Coordinator, Mr Chinedu Obigwe.
According to Obigwe, those talking about a plan to impose Prof Soludo as the party’s candidate were deceiving themselves.
“Politics is a game of horse-trading and that is what is currently going on in APGA ahead of the party primary election,” Obigwe stated.
READ ALSO: Ngige, APGA in war of words over Gov Obiano’s ‘idleness’
“The only thing is that the governor’s foot soldiers are not happy with those that want to play a spoilers role game against the party in the November 6th governorship election, hence the reason why they are doing the needful to checkmate them.
“No stone will be left unturned in ensuring that the pretenders masquerading to be governorship aspirants in APGA are put to shame.
“APGA is poised to retain Anambra State by clinching a landslide victory in the forthcoming November 6th governorship election.
“There is no plan to impose Soludo as the APGA candidate for the November 6th election and my advice to those peddling the false rumour is to stop deceiving themselves.
“They have seen the handwriting on the wall and want to use unfounded imposition allegation as a reason for their already foreseen failure.
“Ndi Anambra should be rest assured that APGA will conduct a free and fair primary election that will be devoid of manipulation for the November 6th governorship election,” Obigwe stated.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Ibrahimovic recalled by Sweden five years after announcing retirement
Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be making a return to the Swedish national team following a call-up by the team five years...
Liverpool’s top-four hopes rekindled after slim win at Wolves
Diogo Jota scored the only goal of the game between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Monday...
Messi nets brace, equals Xavi’s record as Barca thrash Huesca to go second
Lionel Messi scored twice as Barcelona thrashed bottom club Huesca 4-1 in a La Liga clash at Camp Nou on...
Hearn says two-fight deal agreed for Joshua vs Fury heavyweight showdown
Boxing Promoter, Eddie Hearn has revealed that a two-fight deal has been signed by both parties for the heavyweight showdown...
Family homes of two PSG players burgled during match
The family homes of two Paris Saint-Germain players, Angel di Maria and Marquinhos were burgled on Sunday during a game....
Latest Tech News
Savannah Fund launches $25m fund for African startups. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Savannah Fund launches $25-million fund...
What are the most popular mobile devices in Nigeria in 2021?
Nigeria has the second-largest mobile market in Africa, with South Africa the only country where the devices have enjoyed greater...
MISINFORMATION: Facebook to label posts on COVID-19 vaccine
Facebook Inc, on Monday said it has put in place measures to check misinformation and conspiracies concerning the Covid-19 vaccine...
Cairo-based fintech startup Dayra secures $3m. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Cairo-based fintech startup Dayra secures...
MEST opens 2022 applications for entrepreneurs in Ghana, Nigeria. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. MEST opens 2022 applications for...
YouTube to tax content creators from Nigeria, others
American online video-sharing platform, YouTube on Wednesday, announced that content creators in Nigeria and other parts of the world on...