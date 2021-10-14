APGA dismisses defection of Anambra dep gov, Okeke, to APC as ‘inconsequential’

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has dismissed the defection of Dr Nkem Okeke, the Deputy Governor of Anambra State to the All Progressives Congress (APC) calling it ‘inconsequential.’

Ripples Nigeria had reported that Okeke was formally presented to President Muhammadu Buhari by Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State at the State House, Abuja on Wednesday.

Nonetheless, a statement issued on Wednesday in Awka by Mr Tex Okechukwu, APGA National Publicity Secretary, stated that the defection was long expected.

“The deputy governor had thought that the governor and the party were going to hand over the governorship ticket of the party to him on a platter.

“When that didn’t happen, he started behaving abnormally, even to the point of insubordination and dereliction of duties.

“The deputy governor left the party without formally notifying the party or the state governor, adding that the move was uncalled for, ill-timed, and ill-advised,” the statement reads.

According to the statement, the governor had always treated his deputy with respect, love, and consideration.

APGA called on party members to remain united and ensure victory in the Nov. 6 governorship election.

It called on Gov. Willie Obiano not to be distracted by the defection of his deputy, which it claimed was a ploy to create a semblance of disunity in his government.

“Let nobody be deceived, APC has no root anywhere in Anambra and that is why all that they do is going about luring political deadwood with money and other lucres.

“No matter the designs of the opposition and other subterranean forces, APGA is poised to win the forthcoming election and continue with the massive infrastructural development going on in the state.”

