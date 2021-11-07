APGA hails Buhari over ‘credible’ Anambra governorship election

The National Chairman of All Progressives Congress Alliance (APGA), Chief Victor Oye, on Sunday commended President Muhammadu Buhari for ensuring that the Anambra State governorship election was credible.

Oye, who spoke with Journalists in Awka, said the President had proven to be a father to all Nigerians by giving the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) free hands to conduct the election without interference.

He said: “President Muhammadu Buhari has always been a father by allowing INEC to conduct free, fair and credible election in the country.

“He will also insist on allowing the people’s will to prevail and not the other way round.

“Left to some other people, the election will have been rigged in favour of another party.

“But he has continued to insist that the choice of the people must prevail, that is why APGA is winning the election.”

He also commended the people of the state for the peaceful conduct of the election.

Oye added: “Anambra people are known to be peaceful, the violence we had sometimes ago was imported, our people are not in any way associated with violence.”

Reacting to calls for a supplementary election in some areas affected by malfunctioning of voting equipment, the APGA chief insisted that such development would only enhance the party’s victory in the poll.

