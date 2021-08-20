APGA inaugurates Soludo’s campaign council in Anambra

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Friday inaugurated its National Campaign Council and Committees ahead of the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State.

Governor Willie Obiano, who is the Chairman of the APGA Board of Trustees (BoT), inaugurated the council in Awka.

Other members of the council are the National Chairman of APGA, Dr. Victor Oye, the state’s Deputy Governor, Nkem Okeke, the governor’s wife Mrs. Ebele Obiano, APGA National Secretary, Mr. Labaran Maku, and former APGA National Chairman, Victor Umeh.

The Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, was appointed the Director-General of the campaign committee which has top government and party officials as members.

Obiano charged the members to go to all parts of the state and preach the gospel of APGA to the electorate.

In a speech, Oye said the party was poised to win the election with every legal hurdle out of the way.

He said no force would stop the will of the masses at the polls.

The national chairman described the combination of Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, the governorship candidate, and his running mate, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, as formidable.

Oye stressed that APGA is indestructible.

He said: “Anybody who tries to destroy APGA will have destruction at his doorpost. APGA has already won the election.

“If they like let them bring all the governors in Africa, APGA will still win.

“It is God that decides who rules, not man. God has brought Soludo to succeed Obiano.

READ ALSO: APGA commends INEC for listing Soludo as Anambra guber candidate

“Having done well, the governor prayed for a successful successor and that prayer has been answered because Soludo has come to conquer.

“He will succeed Obiano and deliver on all his campaign promises.

“In 2021, we won all the 21 local government areas in the state. In 2021, we shall win all the 326 electoral wards.”

Also, Umeh, who is the Chairman, APGA Peace, and Reconciliation Committee, congratulated the leadership of the party for ensuring that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) recognised Soludo as the duly nominated candidate.

Umeh said Soludo’s candidacy was a collective decision of the leadership and stakeholders of APGA.

He predicted a resounding victory for the party and warned that there would be no space for rigging during the election.

“This election is for Anambra people. Only Anambra people will participate in it. We must be allowed to choose who will be our governor.”

Soludo, a, former governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), thanked the party faithful for taking part in the event.

He said APGA was working to win Anambra, while others were working to conquer the state.

INEC had on Thursday listed Soludo as the party’s candidate in the Anambra election.

It dropped Michael Umeoji who was initially listed as APGA’s candidate in the election after the Court of Appeal, Kano Division, reaffirmed the ex-CBN’s chief as the party’s flag bearer in the poll.

Join the conversation

Opinions