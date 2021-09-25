APGA launches Anambra governorship election campaign, Soludo gets party’s flag

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) on Saturday launched its Anambra governorship election campaign in Awka, the state capital.

The APGA candidate in the November 6 election, Prof. Charles Soludo, was also presented with the party’s flag during the event held at the Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka.

In his address, the APGA National Chairman, Chief Victor Oye, said the party has performed well in the state.

He said: “Our records in Anambra State are impeccable and nobody can erase it. Our governor, Willie Obiano, has performed creditably and the incoming governor, Chukwuma Soludo, will perform superlatively.

“There is no political party in Nigeria that has the capacity to turn around the lives of the people as much as APGA has done.”

He also took a swipe at the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying, “very soon, both parties will go into an irreversible coma, and APGA become the ultimate undertakers.”

READ ALSO: APGA inaugurates Soludo’s campaign council in Anambra

In his acceptance speech, Soludo thanked APGA leaders and members for their support all through the events that led to his emergence as the party’s candidate.

He said: “With a deep sense of humility and gratitude to Almighty, gratitude to our lovely party that gave me the opportunity to be able to fly this flag, we accept to fly this flag.

“By the special grace of God, the will and wish of the people have been expressed.

“There are 32 support and self-funding groups with a membership of over 500,000 across Anambra, Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Enugu, everywhere, that have worked tirelessly for over two years.

“The next thing that should happen in Anambra will be to consolidate the wonderful works that are ongoing, especially under the 16 years of APGA in Anambra State.”

Join the conversation

Opinions