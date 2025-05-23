APGA national youth leader urges Atiku to drop 2027 presidential ambition

The National Youth Leader of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Mr. Eze-Onyebuchi Chukwu, on Friday urged former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to drop his 2027 presidential ambition.

In a statement issued in Abuja, Chukwu urged Atiku to instead support a credible young candidate or allow President Bola Tinubu to complete a second term.

He advised the former vice president to prioritise the transfer of political leadership to the younger generation, saying it was time for Nigeria’s elders to support the emergence of youthful and visionary leaders.

He said: “Rather than aspiring to run again in 2027, Atiku should rally his political allies to support a young, credible Nigerian. It’s time to return power to the youths.”

Chukwu, who recalled his past support for the ex-vice president, noted that he spent resources in 2019 while serving as the convener of Atikunation in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), driven by the hope that Atiku would champion youth empowerment.



He added: “Atiku challenged Goodluck Jonathan in 2015, Muhammadu Buhari in 2019, and Tinubu in 2023. Now he wants to contest again in 2027. Is he the only one fit to be president?. There are capable young Nigerians who deserve a chance”.

He said any political discourse that excludes youth representation should be rejected by Nigerian youths, stressing that the focus should be on leadership renewal and generational transition.

Chukwu argued that if Atiku insists on contesting at his age, it would be more pragmatic to support President Tinubu for a second term, provided he commits to handing over to a young leader under 50.

He cited the example of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who contested four times before securing victory in 2015 but, in his view, set the country back by over a decade during his tenure.

Chukwu said that Nigerian youths would support Tinubu or any leader who makes a binding commitment to facilitate a generational shift in leadership by 2031.

