APGA NEC sacks Oye as national chairman, appoints Okeke | Ripples Nigeria

The National Executive Committee of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) on Tuesday in Abuja, announced the sacking of a factional Chairman of the party, Victor Oye, and appointed Chief Jude Okeke, as acting National Chairman of the party.

Speaking with journalists after the party’s 114th NEC meeting in Abuja, its National Publicity Secretary, Ikechukwu Chinyere, said six other members of the party were also sacked.

According to him, others that were sacked included Chinedu Obidigwe, Hamman Ghide, Sylvester Ezeokenwa, Adamu Musa, Chief Okogbuo, and Ifeanyi Mbaeri.

He said the APGA chiefs have been suspended indefinitely from the party for anti-party activities, gross misconduct, and conduct capable of bringing the party’s image to disrepute among others.

Also, he noted that the party’s NEC resolved to nullify the disqualification of five aspirants for the Governorship Election in Anambra State, who were disqualified by the Victor Oye-led faction.

The disqualified aspirants include Sullivan Nwankpo, Okafor Smart, Chukwuma Umeoji, Ozoka Ifeanyi, and Nnamdi Dike

READ ALSO: APGA media group alleges attack on Soludo was politically motivated

Meanwhile, the acting National Chairman, Jude Okeke, after he was sworn in, extended the sale of the party’s Governorship forms to the 25th of June, 2021.

He noted that the date for the primary election has been slated for July 1, 2021, saying the earlier fixed dates of 23rd June and 25th June have been shifted.

By Victor Uzoho

Join the conversation

Opinions