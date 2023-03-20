APGA rejects Abia governorship election, cites irregularities

The Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has rejected in its totality, the results of the March 18 governorship poll in the state as declared so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The party, in a statement signed on Monday by its Chairman, Rev. Augustine Ehiemere, said it would not accept an election “marred by irregularities.”

The party, however, urged supporters to remain calm as they await the conclusion of the process.

The statement reads in part: “The results so far announced did not in any way reflect the will of the good people of Abia voters as demonstrated at the various polling units.

“We are highly disappointed that the votes cast for our candidate, Professor Greg Ibe, were suppressed and not credited to him.

“Regrettably too, there were brazen irregularities, including snatching of ballot papers, over-voting, unprecedented manipulation and violence against the opposition.

“Most of the results were collated without recourse to BVAS machines, hence, they cannot be relied upon.

“We appeal to our members to remain calm and watch things unfold. We firmly believe that light will triumph over darkness, and Abia emancipated from the chains of undemocratic forces.

“The election was marred with irregularities in all parts of the state, and APGA cannot accept a highly flawed election.”

Ripples Nigeria reports that INEC has declared results from ten local governments so far. They include Ukwa East, Umunneochi, Ukwa West, Bende, Isialangwa North, Isialangwa South, Arochukwu, Ugwunnagbo, Isuikwuato and Ikwuano, with Labour Party leading with a margin of 13,132 votes

