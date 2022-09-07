APGA suspends chairman in Benue

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has suspended its chairman in Benue State, Mr. Paul Salem.

The APGA Publicity Secretary in the state, Mr. Moses Haruna confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday in Makurdi.

He said Salem was suspended to enable him to respond to the petition against him.

Read also:Abaribe tenders official notice of movement to APGA

The party’s spokesman stressed that the chairman’s continued stay in office would be unfair and counterproductive to the hearing of a disciplinary committee put in place by the State Working Committee.

Haruna revealed that the deputy chairman, Mr. Samuel Idoko, would take over as chairman in acting capacity to keep the party running.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now