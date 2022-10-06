APGA vows to work against Labour party, Peter Obi, tags him a ‘political enemy’

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has stated that it will not support Mr. Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Labour Party, in the general elections in 2023.

Speaking to journalists in Awka on Thursday, Mr. Chinedu Obigwe, the national coordinator of the APGA Media Warriors Forum, maintained that it would be ideal for APGA supporters to fight against Obi and in favor of APGA candidates.

Obigwe insisted that APGA supporters had stayed dedicated to supporting all of the party’s candidates in the elections.

Anyone expecting APGA to support the former governor of Anambra State in this 2023 election, he claimed, was “dwelling in self-deceit and living in fool’s paradise.”

According to him, working against Obi was the right thing to do in the best interest of APGA.

He said, “I hate being sentimental on important issues and like saying the raw truth without minding whose ox is gored.

“Our self-acclaimed Saint Peter Obi as the Labour Party presidential candidate has nothing in common with APGA as a party and APGA faithful, because he is now a political enemy.

“Labour Party members will work against APGA candidates in the forthcoming general election and it is also expected of APGA faithful to work against Peter Obi and other Labour Party candidates in the election.

“Anybody expecting APGA faithful to work in favour of Peter Obi in this 2023 election is dwelling in self-deceit and living in fool’s paradise.

“Such a thing will not work because no sane person will take the fish in his or her boat to the boat of a political enemy.

“I don’t know how to paint words or to be economical with the truth hence my reason for maintaining my stand that Peter Obi’s ill-conceived presidential ambition is dead on arrival.

“Governor Chukwuma Soludo does not need to tell APGA faithful to work against Peter Obi because they already know that it is the right thing for them to do in the interest of our party, APGA.

“The evil plot of Obi for APGA candidates to suffer bandwagon effect in this 2023 general election will fail.

“It will die a natural death because APGA faithful are committed to working in favour of all APGA candidates in this 2023 general election.”

Earlier, Soludo refuted claims that he is working against Peter Obi’s campaign for the presidency.

In a statement made available to media in Awka on Wednesday, Soludo’s press secretary, Mr. Christian Aburime, refuted the claims, claiming that Obi was never a topic of conversation during a recent meeting with political stakeholders in the state.

