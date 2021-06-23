APGA’s crisis escalates as faction suspends Soludo ahead of Anambra governorship primaries

The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) led by Chief Jude Okeke on Wednesday suspended a former Governor of the Central Bank, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, from the party for anti-party activities.

The faction’s National Publicity Secretary, Ikechukwu Chukwunyere, disclosed this at a media briefing in Abuja.

The development came a few days after the faction announced the removal of Victor Oye as APGA National Chairman and appointed Okeke as the party’s helmsman.

But APGA had since disowned the faction and rejected the purported removal of its national chairman.

Soludo is one of the aspirants eyeing the APGA ticket for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State.

The party will hold its governorship primaries on July 1

Chukwunyere said the decision to suspend the ex-CBN governor was taken at a meeting of the party held on Tuesday.

According to him, Soludo was suspended for activities threatening the unity of the party.

He said: “The NWC also applauded the members of the party in Anambra State who thronged to the Ward offices across the 326 Wards in the state to elect the three-man Ward delegates who would elect the governorship candidate of the party on July 1, 2021 in line with the provisions of the party Constitution, INEC Guidelines and the Electoral Act.

“The party is ready for the July 1 primary election and the winner will lead APGA to victory at the November 6, 2021 governorship election in Anambra.”

