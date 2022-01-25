Aphrodisiac seller Jaruma remanded in Suleja prison

Popular Aphrodisiac seller, Jaruma, real name Hauwa Muhammed, has been remanded in prison custody following a post she made about actress Regina Daniels’ husband, Ned Nwoko on social media.

The businessman and former lawmaker Nwoko who had written a petition against Jaruma, accused the popular Kayanmata seller of publishing incriminating content about him and his wife, Regina Daniels on her Instagram page.

Jaruma was arraigned before an Abuja Upper Area Court on charges centering on defamation of character, false news publication and intimidation.

Police Prosecutor, E. A Inegbenoise, told the court that Nwoko had reported the matter through a written petition from his lawyer to the FCT Police Command for proper investigation on January 20, 2021.

While Inegbenoise pleaded with the court to allow Jaruma to remain in police custody pending investigation, her lawyer, Mr James Odibe who made an oral bail application, urged the court to grant the defendant bail on self-recognition or in the alternative, in the most liberal terms.

Ruling on the case, Justice Ismailia Abdullahi ordered that the defendant be remanded in Suleja Correctional Center pending the bail hearing on Friday January 28.

Abdullahi then adjourned the matter till February 23, 2021 for trial.

