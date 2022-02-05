APM suspends BoT members indefinitely

The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) on Saturday suspended its Board of Trustees (BOT) indefinitely.

The party disclosed this in a communiqué issued at the end of its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja and read by the National Chairman, Mamman Dantalle.

The communiqué was signed by 30 members of the APM national executive committee.

The party officials, according to the communique, met and considered the status of APM and the nation with respect to the frenzy being generated in the country’s political ecosystem.

The communiqué read: “The NEC met and reviewed the constitutional structure, duties, and activities of the Party’s BoT as enshrined in Article 9 Section A2 (A-K) of APM Constitution.

“After a thorough review, we resolved that the BoT of our party as currently constituted is deficient, ineffective and cannot perform its official functions as clearly stated in our constitution.

“Consequently, we have decided to unanimously pass a vote of no confidence and suspend the entire BoT until further notice.

“That we have mandated the National Chairman and the National Working Committee to henceforth continue to function in their stead.”

The NEC also unanimously passed a vote of confidence on the NWC.

“Considering the paucity of funds at the disposal of the party, it will not allow its leadership to conduct its National convention and State Congresses before the 2023 general elections.

“The vote of confidence was passed in consideration of the diligent efforts, sacrifices, and dedicated manner with which the Dantalle-led NWC is leading the party.

“We have also considered the affairs of APM in all the states of the federation and have decided to pass a vote of confidence on all the state working committees, ably led by all the state chairmen.

“In the light of some crucial exigencies in Edo, Anambra, Yobe and a few other states, we mandate the National Chairman and the NWC to, as a matter of urgency, provide viable solution and way forward in order to strengthen the party in the affected states in the overall interest of our great party.

“We mandate the national chairman and the NWC to initiate a process for the conduct of state congresses and national convention of our great party after the 2023 general elections,” the communiqué added.

