Apostle Suleman addresses rumours of extramarital affairs with Nollywood actresses

The founder of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman has addressed the reports of extramarital affairs by a blogspot.

A blog platform, Gist Lover, had a few days ago reported that the cleric had numerous affairs with actresses in the country’s movie industry.

Suleman, who addressed the church congregation during his sermon on Wednesday, challenged the owner of the blog to reveal his identity and have a matching contest with him.

The Apostle, who said he was not afraid of the allegations, threatened to bring the platform to its knee.

He said:

“MAKE THE LIST 200.

LET’S DRAG OURSELVES.

I WILL BE THE ONE TO DISAPPEAR YOUR BLOG.

“YOUR FOLLOWERS THAT WENT TO THOSE CELEBRITIES PAGES TO INSULT THEM, MAY ALL THEIR INSULTS BACKFIRE.

“IF YOU GET LIVER SHOW YOUR FACE, DROP YOUR ADDRESS, LET’S VISIT YOU.

YOU CAN’T BE HIDING.

PERSON START POST WITH TUEH TUEH, NA THAT KAIN PERSON UNA DEY LISTEN TO….TUEH TUEH KILL YOU THERE.

YOU NOR GET MIND, IF YOU GET LIVER SHOW YOUR FACE.”

In the concluding part of his video, the preacher added:

“I GO USE YOUR DRAGGING POPULAR, YOU THINK SAY I GO SHAKE???

I DEY DO CRUSADE. YOU SAY I DEY DIABOLICAL, DIABOLICAL KILL YOU THERE.

IF YOU WANT TO FIGHT ME, HAVE OXYGEN, DEM NOR DEY DRAG ME. SOCIAL MEDIA IS 5% FROM REALITY.”

