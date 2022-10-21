Apostle Suleman confirms attack on convoy, dares perpetrators (VIDEO)

The Founder of Omega Fire Ministry, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has confirmed the attack on his convoy in Edo State.

Gunmen on Friday afternoon ambushed the cleric’s convoy on Warake road in Auchi, Edo State, and killed seven persons, including three police officers.

Suleman, who confirmed the incident on his Instagram page, lamented that he has been going through tough times recently.

He confirmed that the incident was an assassination attempt but said he would not expose the people behind the attack.

The cleric said: “

“There are things happening that I have been quiet about. Even if you are the most careless person on earth, you will not give yourself to so many scandals.

“There are things happening that people don’t know, even though one or two persons take advantage of it along the line. The reason I’m coming out to speak now is that they have done all that and discovered that I’m still moving on.

“They decided to make an attempt on my life. I just escaped an assassination attempt where seven people were killed. My car was attacked.

“The people who did this are expecting me to come out and mention their names but I won’t do that. You can’t kill me, my life is in the hand of God”.

