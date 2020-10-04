 Apostle Suleman joins #EndSars campaign, says they are worse than criminals | Ripples Nigeria
Latest Politics

Apostle Suleman joins #EndSars campaign, says they are worse than criminals

October 4, 2020
Apostle Suleman joins #EndSars campaign, says they are worse than criminals
By Ripples Nigeria

The founder of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman has called for the immediate proscription of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, stating that they are worse than criminals.

The clergy who was reacting to the reported killing of a man by SARS operatives in front of Wetland Hotel, Ughelli in Delta State said that SARS was a disgrace to the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) hence should be proscribed.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Apostle Suleman stressed that so many families had been thrown into mourning due to some trigger happy SARS operatives.

READ ALSO: Atiku charges FG to rid SARS of ‘rogue elements’

Suleman, however, declared that operatives responsible for killing innocent Nigerians would “reap what they sow.”

The clergy wrote thus on Twitter; “SARS should be proscribed; they are a disgrace to the police force.

“They are worse than the ‘criminals’ they claim to be against..their trigger-happy nature have rendered mothers childless, sent youths on premature extinction, wasted destinies. They will reap what they sow.”

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
/* ]]> */