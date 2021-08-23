Apostle Suleman reacts to allegations of sleeping with movie actress

Apostle Johnson Suleman, the senior preacher and founder of Omega Fire Ministry has reacted to allegations levelled against him by Nollywood actress, Chioma Ifelemudike.

The clergyman addressed the adultery accusation during his sermon on Sunday, August 22.

According to the popular pastor, he was not angry at those attacking him on social media.

“Why are you encouraging a man that is not discouraged? I’ve been upset since yesterday. I saw messages saying that I should not worry. Read my countenance, when you see me moody you can encourage me,” he said.

Suleman said his major concern is doing the task he has been called to do.

He continued;

“They are reacting to what they read. They are reacting to what they see and not what they know. You can’t know me and not like me, it’s impossible. Keep doing what you are doing and I’ll keep doing what I’m doing. I must do the work of he that sent me”

Watch Apostle Suleman speaks below.

Recall that the clergyman was accused of adultery by the Nollywood thespian, Chioma Ifelemudike on Friday, August 20.

She also alleged that her colleague, Lynda Clem pimped her off to the preacher. Clem has also denied the accusation.

