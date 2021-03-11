Apostle Suleman's accuser, Davids, apologizes “for the manner in which he reached out for help” | Ripples Nigeria

A fellow pastor, Mike Davids, who accused Apostle Johnson Suleman of having sexual relations with his wife, Pastor Faith Edeko has apologised.

Recall that Mike Davids, a former pastor of Omega Fire Ministries, claimed the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, slept with his wife and threatened to make him “disappear”.

He alleged that while he was still in the Ministry, Apostle Suleman slept with his wife and then transferred her to Abuja where she is now heading the church’s branch and stopped him from gaining access to his children.

However, Pastor Faith Edeko of the Omega Fire Ministries has denied the allegations of alleged infidelity, threat to life and obstruction of access to children, levelled against the Senior Pastor and General Overseer, Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman, by her ex husband, Pastor Mike Davids.

Read also: Pastor who accused Apostle Suleman of sleeping with his wife releases evidence of conversation with OFM founder

In his apology video, Mike Davids said he’s been on a “spiritual sojourn” and received instructions from the Lord to apologise to his “father in the Lord” Apostle Suleman.

In his apology, he said “In view of the issue that has been ongoing for the past weeks now, I have personally been on spiritual sojourn and I have received instruction from the Lord to take the step I am taking right now.

“So, personally, I want to apologize to my father in the Lord, Apostle Joshua Suleman and mama Lizzy Johnson Suleman and Omega Fire Ministries around the world for the friction that were generated and probably in the manner which I reached out for help, I want to say I am deeply sorry. Thank you very much and God bless you”.

Join the conversation

Opinions