APP, AA ask tribunal to nullify Edo election over candidates’ exclusion by INEC

The Action Peoples Party (APP) and Action Alliance (AA) on Friday challenged the outcome of the September 19 governorship election in Edo State at the state’s election petitions tribunal.

The two parties are challenging the outcome of the election over their alleged unlawful exclusion from the exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Governor Godwin Obaseki, the Peoples Democratic Party, and INEC were listed as respondents in the case.

In the petition, APP claimed that its candidate was unlawfully excluded from the election by INEC.

READ ALSO: ADP candidate challenges Obaseki’s victory at Edo election tribunal

While the AA candidate, Ukonga Frank Onaivi, told the panel that he was also excluded unlawfully despite being nominated by the party in line with the Electoral Act.

The petitioners urged the tribunal to nullify the election and order a fresh election within 90 days.

The Secretary of the tribunal, Sunday Martins, who confirmed the development to journalists, said Saturday is the last day for submission of petitions by political parties and their candidates.

Join the conversation

Opinions