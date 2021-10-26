Appeal Court adjourns hearing of Secondus move to stop PDP convention till October 28

The Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Tuesday, adjourned the hearing of an application seeking to stop the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national convention till October 28.

The panel of three justices led by Justice Haruna Tsammani adjourned the hearing of the application to allow new parties who applied to join in the case to make their contributions.

However, it was not clear if the court will make any pronouncement on the adjourned date.

The PDP governors and other stakeholders had in August agreed to hold the convention on October 31 in a bid to resolve the crisis that rocked the party under the Uche Secondus leadership.

But the party’s decision did not go well with Secondus, who believes the conduct of the convention will abruptly end his tenure that is due to expire in December.

He later filed an application to stop the convention as part of the processes challenging his suspension from the party.

However, the PDP challenged the embattled chairman’s application at the appellate court.

Following Secondus suspension, PDP Deputy National Chairman (South), Yomi Akinwonmi, has been serving as the party’s national chairman in an acting capacity.

But at Tuesday’s proceedings, the court struck out the application after the new counsel to the PDP, Sunday Ameh, said he did not find it necessary to continue with the application after going through the process.

