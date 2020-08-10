Latest Politics

Appeal Court annuls deregistration of 74 parties, orders INEC to relist them

August 10, 2020
INEC says court lacks jurisdiction to hear Okorocha’s suit, asks for dismissal
By Ripples Nigeria

The de-registration of 74 political parties by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been annulled by a Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja.

The court, led by Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, gave the ruling on Monday.

It set aside a Federal High Court ruling that upheld INEC’s decision to deregister the 74 political parties.

Ruling that the de-registration of the 74 political parties was illegal as it did not follow due process, the Appeal Court ordered INEC to relist them in the list of registered political parties in Nigeria.

