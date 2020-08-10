Appeal Court annuls deregistration of 74 parties, orders INEC to relist them

The de-registration of 74 political parties by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been annulled by a Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja.

The court, led by Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, gave the ruling on Monday.

READ ALSO: Court says INEC deregistration of 74 political parties valid, legal

It set aside a Federal High Court ruling that upheld INEC’s decision to deregister the 74 political parties.

Ruling that the de-registration of the 74 political parties was illegal as it did not follow due process, the Appeal Court ordered INEC to relist them in the list of registered political parties in Nigeria.

Join the conversation

Opinions