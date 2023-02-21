Appeal Court confirms Oyebanji as Ekiti gov, throws out Oni’s case

The Court of Appeal on Tuesday, confirmed the election of Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, in a ruling that affirmed the June 18, 2022, gubernatorial election in the state.

While delivering the judgment, a three-member panel of the court dismissed an appeal filed by the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Segun Oni, for lacking merit.

In the governorship election, Oyebanji who was a former Secretary to the State Government (SSG) was declared the winner after securing victory in 15 of the 16 LGAs in the state.

But Oni who was dissatisfied with the outcome of the poll, filed a petition, against Oyebanji and the All Progressives Congress (APC) before a three-member tribunal chaired by Wilfred Kpochi, claiming irregularities in the election.

He argued that it was wrong for the then Mai Mala Buni-led APC leadership to have supervised the primary that produced Oyebanji as the governorship candidate.

He also alleged that Monisade Afuye who is now the state deputy governor, presented fake WAEC results to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The petition was first discarded by the tribunal on December 29, 2022, which led to Oni heading to the appellate court.

In the Tuesday judgment delivered virtually via Zoom and read by Hamma Barka, the three judges agreed with the judgment of the tribunal and dismissed Oni’s appeal.

