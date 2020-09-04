Appeal Court dismisses Dokpesi’s bid to quash money laundering charges

The Court of Appeal, Abuja, on Friday dismissed an appeal filed by businessman, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, challenging his trial for alleged money laundering.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned the media mogul and Daar Investment and Holdings Company Limited, for alleged money laundering to the tune of N1.2billion.

Justice John Tsoho had on November 21, 2018, dismissed the no-case submission filed by the defendants and asked them to enter their defence on the money laundering charges.

Dissatisfied with the ruling, Dokpesi approached the appellate court for a review of the lower court’s ruling.

READ ALSO: LAUNDERING OF N2.1BN: Hold Dasuki responsible, not me –Dokpesi

But on Friday, a three-man panel of the appellate court dismissed the appeal filed by Dokpesi and his firm for lack of merit.

Justice Stephen Adah, who delivered the lead judgment, held that the two notices of appeal, dated November 26 and 30, 2018, filed jointly for Dokpesi and DAAR Investment were incompetent.

The court upheld the EFCC counsel, Oluwaleke Atolagbe’s argument that it was wrong for the two appellants to file joint notices of appeal against the lower court’s ruling.

Join the conversation

Opinions