Appeal Court fixes date to hear Oyo govt’s application on local council crisis

The Court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Monday fixed April 1 for hearing of an appeal filed by Oyo State Government, challenging the court’s decision to nullify the sack of local government chairmen in the state.

Justice Aderonke Aderemi of the Oyo State High Court in Ibadan had on May 6, 2019 ordered the state government not to sack the council chiefs.

At the resumed hearing in the suit on Monday, counsel to the respondents, Niyi Akintola (SAN), told the court that he filed his brief of argument out of time.

He urged the court to grant his application for extension of time, adding that the brief of argument was supported with an 18- paragraph affidavit and same served on the respondents.

The counsel to the claimants, Kunle Kalejaye (SAN), informed the court that he would not opposed the application.

A three-man panel of the Appeal Court led by Justice Jimi Bada granted the application for extension of time.

Justice Bada adjourned hearing in the main appeal till April 1.

The state governor, Seyi Makinde, had last year dissolved the executive council of the LGAs put together by his predecessor, Abiola Ajimobi, over inefficient management of the local councils.

He also put in place caretaker committees to manage the local councils in the interim basis.

