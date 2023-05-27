Appeal Court gives Alex Otti go-ahead to appeal judgement on Abia election

The Court of Appeal, Kano, on Saturday, granted an order for a stay of execution of a judgement on the election of the Abia State Governor-elect, Alex Otti.

Justice Mohammed Yunusa of the Federal High Court, Kano, had on May 18 declared as wasted the votes cast for Otti in the last governorship election in Abia State.

The ruling affects other LP candidates for various elective positions in Abia and Kano States in the last general elections.

The judge said the party’s conduct of its primary elections was at variance with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 and declared the party’s participation in the elections held in the two states as null and void.

He, however, refused to nullify Otti’s victory in the election.

But at Saturday’s proceeding, a three-man panel of the appellate court led by Justice Ita Mbaba granted the governor-elect seven days from Saturday to appeal the lower court’s judgement as an interested party.

The court granted the application while ruling on an application filed by Otti’s counsel, Abiodun Owonikoko (SAN).

Other members of the panel are Justice Uche Onyemenam and Justice Usman Musale.

