Appeal Court gives INEC go-ahead to reconfigure BVAS

The Court of Appeal, Abuja, on Wednesday granted the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) the go-ahead to reconfigure its Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) for Saturday’s governorship and state assemblies elections.

The commission had in its motion filed on March 4, asked the appellate court to vary the ex parte order made in favour of the Labour Party and the People’s Democratic Party with regard to the inspection of materials used for the February 25 presidential election.

The court on March 3 granted leave to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi, to inspect the materials used for the election.

Read also:Appeal Court dismisses Nwajiuba’s suit against Tinubu

The duo had alleged that substantial non-compliance with the Electoral Act 2022 as well as violence and rigging marred the election.

At Wednesday’s proceeding, a three-member panel of the appellate court led by Justice Joseph Ikyegh granted the commission leave to configure the BVAS for the state elections.

The panel, however, asked INEC to upload data to the back-end server and make true certified copies to the respondents.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now