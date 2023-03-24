Politics
Appeal Court grants Obi’s request to Serve petition on Tinubu via other means
The Court of Appeal in Abuja has granted an ex-parte application by the second runner up in the last presidential election, Peter Obi, seeking leave to serve his election petition on Tinubu and the Vice President-Elect, Kashim Shettima, through substituted means.
According to Obi’s counsel, Tinubu and his lawyers have deliberately frustrated efforts to be served the election petition filed to challenge his victory.
The LP flag bearer’s counsel, Ikechukwu Ezechukwu (SAN) argued that it had been necessary to serve the court filings through “substituted means” on Tinubu and Shettima owing to heightened security protection around the president-elect and vice president-elect.
Peter Obi reacts to violence during Gov'ship election
Ruling on the application, a three-member panel of the Court of Appeal, Abuja, led by Haruna Tsammani, has allowed Obi to serve the court documents on Tinubu and Shettima through the office of the legal adviser of the APC.
The court ordered that the petition be served on Tinubu and Shettima “by delivering…or pasting the petition No:CA/PEPC/03/2023 and all other processes filed in the petition at either the office of the National Legal Adviser of the” APC or…with any other officer of the APC “at its National Secretariat at No.40 Blantyre Street, Off Ademola Adetokunbo Crescent, Wuse 2, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.”
