Politics
Appeal Court nullifies judgment dissolving Anambra PDP exco
The Court of Appeal in Abuja has set aside the June 9 judgment by Justice Olukayode Adeniyi of the Federal High Court in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) sacking the Executive members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State.
In two judgments on Friday, the appellate court upheld the two appeals filed against the judgment by the PDP and Barrister Uchenna Obiorah, marked: CA/A/359/2021 and CA/A/CV/368/2021 respectively.
The appellate court held that the High Court lacked the territorial jurisdiction to have heard the suit brought before it on the dispute over the PDP leadership in Anambra.
READ ALSO: APC, PDP, APGA not qualified to contest Anambra election – ADC
Justice O.A. Adeniyi of the High Court had ordered the sacking of the Anambra PDP EXCOs in a judgment on a suit marked: HC/CV/774/2021 filed by Samuel Anyakolah for himself, and all local government chairmen and ward executives that emerged from the Anambra PDP congress conducted on November 28 and December 1, 2017, under the supervision of Sir Chukwudi Umeaba, as Acting Chairman State Caretaker Committee.
Listed as defendants in the suit were the PDP, Chief Ndubisi Nwobu, and Barr. Uchenna Obiora.
