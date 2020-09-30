Appeal Court nullifies police recruitment of 10,000 constables | Ripples Nigeria

The Court of Appeal, Abuja, on Wednesday nullified last year’s recruitment of 10,000 constables into the Nigeria Police Force.

The Police Service Commission (PSC) had last year challenged the right of the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, and the NPF to conduct the exercise.

In a suit filed at the Federal High Court, Abuja, in September last year, the PSC claimed that it was its exclusive right to conduct the recruitment process.

The commission urged Justice Inyang Ekwo to nullify the exercise.

But the judge dismissed the PSC application for lack of merit.

He also validated the power of the IGP to conduct the exercise.

However, a three-man panel of the appellate court led by Justice Olabisi Ige on Wednesday upturned the verdict of the lower court.

The panel unanimously held that the IGP lacked the power to recruit constables for the police.

It insisted that the power to carry out the police recruitment exercise exclusively belonged to the PSC.

