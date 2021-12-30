Appeal Court President orders security to lock out workers for lateness

Workers of the Court of Appeal, Abuja, were on Thursday locked out of the court premises for lateness on the order of the court’s President, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem.

Many of the workers who were expected to resume at 8:00 a.m. reportedly strolled into the premises at 10:00 a.m. while some others were believed to have travelled to their hometowns without permission.

Justice Dongban-Mensem, who was irked by the development, ordered the security personnel to lock out those who came into the premises after 8:00 a.m. while those present were to sign an attendance register.

One of the staff, who confirmed the development to journalists, said: “Justice Dongban-Mensem did something similar during the Sallah but a lot of Muslims accused her of being too harsh. So, she is also doing it now during Christmas so that they will know she is not partial.

“We have been made to sign the attendance register while those absent will get their query. The truth is that during extended holidays like this one we just witnessed, many people travel to their hometowns without permission and fail to show up at work.”

