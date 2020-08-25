Appeal Court quashes demotion of commandant of EFCC Academy

The Court of Appeal, Abuja, on Tuesday, reversed the demotion of a former Commandant of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Academy, Ayo Olowonihi.

The EFCC had in 2017 demoted Olowonihi from Grade Level 17 to 16 Step 7, two years after he was recalled from suspension by the suspended acting chairman of the commission, Ibrahim Magu.

The National Industrial Court had in February 26, 2019, had upturned the officer’s demotion.

Dissatisfied with the judgement, the EFCC approached the Appeal Court to reverse the lower court’s ruling.

READ ALSO: EFCC, your fight against corruption should start with your Twitter handle

In its verdict on Tuesday, the appellate court held that the NIC was right by declaring as invalid the EFCC’s handbook used in disciplining the officer as it was not approved by the commission.

Justice Yargata Nimpar, who delivered the lead judgement, held that Olowonihi’s demotion did not follow due process and declared it unlawful and illegal.

He also upheld the industrial court’s directive to the EFCC to reinstate Olowonihi to his position as Detective Commandant on Grade Level 17.

Join the conversation

Opinions