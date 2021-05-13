 Appeal Court quashes INEC deregistration of Youth Party | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Politics

Appeal Court quashes INEC deregistration of Youth Party

Published

2 hours ago

on

Youth Party kicks over inflation rate, says APC, Buhari have failed Nigerians

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has instructed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise the Youth Party (YP) as one of the lawfully registered political parties in Nigeria.

This comes as an affirmation of an earlier ruling by a Federal High Court in Abuja, which reversed the deregistering of YP, done by INEC in 2020.

The party had approached the Federal High Court seeking an order to restrain INEC from deregistering it. However, while the matter was still in court, INEC went ahead to deregister YP alongside 74 other parties at the time.

Read also: Reps move to increase number of Appeal Court judges from 90 to 150

Following the development, Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court ruled that the electoral body acted outside the law by going ahead to deregister YP while the matter was still pending.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court had in 2020 ruled that INEC had the powers to deregister any non-performing political party.

Speaking with journalists after the judgment, a leader of YP, Chief Ogala Osoka, said the party did not fall in the category of the parties that were deregistered by INEC and called on the electoral body to respect the ruling of the Court of Appeal.

Reacting, INEC Commissioner in charge of Voter Education and Publicity, Festus Okoye, said the commission would approach the Supreme Court concerning the ruling of the Appeal Court in the case of YP.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations4 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...

Sports

Sports3 mins ago

JUST IN… UEFA skips Istanbul, says Champions League final to hold in Porto

UEFA has announced that the Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea, which was scheduled to hold in Istanbul...
Sports39 mins ago

12,000 Chelsea, Man City fans to watch Champions League final live in Porto

European football governing body, UEFA has finally moved the Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester City to Porto in...
Sports4 hours ago

SportsBusiness: EPL agrees £4.7bn TV rollover deal; McGregor earns $180m to top athletes rich list

In this edition of SportsBusiness, Ripples Nigeria’s Ben Ugbana takes a look at the newly signed television rollover deal by...
Sports2 days ago

Man City emerge Premier League champions after Man Utd defeat

Manchester City have emerged champions of the English Premier League for the third time in four seasons after results went...
Sports2 days ago

Nadal unsure of Tokyo Olympics participation as Osaka calls for cancellation

Top tennis players are beginning to join calls for the cancellation of the Tokyo Olympic Games, while some others are...

Latest Tech News

Tech24 hours ago

Healthtech startup launches engagement app for African nurses. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Healthtech startup launches...
Tech2 days ago

GirlCode partners Amazon to upskill unemployed women. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. GirlCode partners Amazon...
Tech3 days ago

SpaceX to launch lunar mission funded with crypto. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. SpaceX to launch...
Tech5 days ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

It’s Saturday, again. Welcome to your favourite tech update column. Trust me to take you on a ride to catch...
Tech6 days ago

Paystack launches venture in South Africa. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Paystack launches venture...
Tech1 week ago

Ex-US President, Trump, launches self-hosted “Twitter”. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Donald Trump launches...