Politics
Appeal Court quashes Nwaoboshi’s acquittal, sentences lawmaker to seven years in jail for money laundering
The Court of Appeal, Lagos, on Friday, sentenced the Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District, Peter Nwaoboshi, to seven years imprisonment for money laundering.
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Nwaoboshi and his two companies, Golden Touch Construction Project Limited and Suiming Electrical Limited on a two-count charge of fraud and money laundering.
The defendants were arraigned over the acquisition of a property named Guinea House in Marine Road, Apapa, Lagos, for N805 million.
The commission alleged that the N322 million Suiming Electrical Limited transferred on behalf of Nwaoboshi and Golden Touch Construction Project Limited was among the proceeds of fraud.
READ ALSO: PDP reacts to Nwaoboshi’s defection, says its not bothered about those “who are neither here nor there”
Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court, Lagos, discharged and acquitted the defendants on June 18.
But in its ruling, the appellate court held that the prosecution had proved its case against the defendants.
The panel added the lower court’s judge erred in law by dismissing the charges against the respondents.
The court also ordered the winding up of the companies in line with the provisions of Section 22 of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act 2021.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...