Appeal Court reinstates 86 dismissed staff of Ekiti varsity

The Court of Appeal sitting in Ado-Ekiti on Monday upheld a judgment ordering the reinstatement of 86 dismissed staff of the Ekiti State University (EKSU).

The employees comprising both the academic and non-academic staff were unlawfully dismissed by the university on December 5, 2019.

The National Industrial Court (NIC), Akure, had in January last year ordered the reinstatement of the staff with their full benefits.

The university expressed dissatisfaction with the ruling and approached the Court of Appeal to overturn it.

READ ALSO: Ekiti varsity proscribes ASUU, three others over protests

Justice Abdul-Azeez Waziri, who read the lead judgment on Monday, dismissed the appeal and ordered the reinstatement of the employees with their full benefits.

He directed the university to pay N50,000 to each respondent as a cost.

Waziri also ordered EKSU to pay the arrears of the employees’ three months salaries.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now