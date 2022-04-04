News
Appeal Court reinstates 86 dismissed staff of Ekiti varsity
The Court of Appeal sitting in Ado-Ekiti on Monday upheld a judgment ordering the reinstatement of 86 dismissed staff of the Ekiti State University (EKSU).
The employees comprising both the academic and non-academic staff were unlawfully dismissed by the university on December 5, 2019.
The National Industrial Court (NIC), Akure, had in January last year ordered the reinstatement of the staff with their full benefits.
The university expressed dissatisfaction with the ruling and approached the Court of Appeal to overturn it.
READ ALSO: Ekiti varsity proscribes ASUU, three others over protests
Justice Abdul-Azeez Waziri, who read the lead judgment on Monday, dismissed the appeal and ordered the reinstatement of the employees with their full benefits.
He directed the university to pay N50,000 to each respondent as a cost.
Waziri also ordered EKSU to pay the arrears of the employees’ three months salaries.
