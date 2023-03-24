Appeal Court reinstates Adeleke as Osun Gov

Ademola Adeleke has been reinstated as the governor of Osun state by the Court of Appeal I’m Abuja.

A three-member panel of justices ruled in Adeleke’s appeal on Friday, concluding that the electoral tribunal erred in finding that Gboyega Oyetola and the All Progressives Congress (APc) had established their claim of excessive voting.

Adeleke is the legitimately elected governor of the state, according to the panel of justices who delivered their decision on Friday.

Oyetola was able to demonstrate that there was over voting in certain polling units, according to the ruling made by the Osun Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in January.

Consequently, the majority judgment of the tribunal ordered INEC to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Adeleke and issue a fresh one to Oyetola as the duly elected governor of Osun.

Dissatisfied with the ruling, Adeleke appealed the judgment at the court of appeal.

