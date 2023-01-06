Appeal Court reinstates Edeoga as Labour Party governorship candidate in Enugu

The Court of Appeal, Abuja, on Friday reinstated Chijioke Edeoga as the Labour Party governorship candidate in Enugu State.

Justice Evelyn Maha of the Federal High Court, Abuja, had on November 9 last year nullified the primary election that produced Edeoga as LP candidate in the state.

The judge, who delivered the judgment in the suit filed by Capt. Everest Nnaji, ordered a fresh primary election in the state within 14 days.

Nnaji had in the suit challenged his exclusion from the election held on August 4, 2022.

In her ruling, the judge held that LP failed to provide evidence of notice of the primary election which would have made all the governorship aspirants in the party to participate in the election.

However, in Friday’s proceeding, the appellate court set aside the lower court’s ruling and declared Edeoga as LP’s authentic candidate in Enugu State.

With the ruling, Edeoga will vie for 17 other candidates for the Enugu governorship seat in the March 11 election in the state.

