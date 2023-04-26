Appeal Court relocates Ebonyi election tribunal to Abuja

Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, the President of the Court of Appeal, has directed the immediate relocation of the Ebonyi State Election Petition Tribunal to Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

The relocation of the tribunal was announced in a statement on Wednesday by the Secretary of the tribunal, Nyior Sekulla in Abakaliki, adding that the tribunal office at the Ebonyi Judiciary Headquarters in Abakaliki has been shut down, following the directive.

According to him, all processes relating to matters before the tribunal would continue at Abuja.

Read also:N50m bribe: Appeal Court jails Chinese nationals six years

“In compliance with the HPCA directives, the petitioners, counsel to parties and the general public are hereby informed via this medium that the EPT sitting here in Abakaliki thereby ceases to operate in Abakaliki

“Therefore, in compliance with the HPCA directives, the petitioners, Counsel to parties and the general public are hereby informed via this medium that the EPT sitting in Abakaliki thereby cease to operate in Ebonyi on April 26.

“Fillings of processes taking of proceedings among others, shall henceforth continue at Abuja. Our contact remains the same for further enquiries please,” Sekulla said in the statement.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now