Politics
Appeal Court relocates Ebonyi election tribunal to Abuja
Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, the President of the Court of Appeal, has directed the immediate relocation of the Ebonyi State Election Petition Tribunal to Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.
The relocation of the tribunal was announced in a statement on Wednesday by the Secretary of the tribunal, Nyior Sekulla in Abakaliki, adding that the tribunal office at the Ebonyi Judiciary Headquarters in Abakaliki has been shut down, following the directive.
According to him, all processes relating to matters before the tribunal would continue at Abuja.
“In compliance with the HPCA directives, the petitioners, counsel to parties and the general public are hereby informed via this medium that the EPT sitting here in Abakaliki thereby ceases to operate in Abakaliki
“Therefore, in compliance with the HPCA directives, the petitioners, Counsel to parties and the general public are hereby informed via this medium that the EPT sitting in Abakaliki thereby cease to operate in Ebonyi on April 26.
“Fillings of processes taking of proceedings among others, shall henceforth continue at Abuja. Our contact remains the same for further enquiries please,” Sekulla said in the statement.
