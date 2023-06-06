Appeal Court reserves ruling in ex-Gov Lamido’s bid to stop trial for alleged N1.35bn fraud

The Court of Appeal, Abuja, on Tuesday, reserved ruling in the appeal filed by the former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, challenging his trial for alleged fraud.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, in September last year dismissed the ex-governor’s no-case submission.

The judge upheld the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) submissions that Lamido had a case to answer and ordered him to open his defence on the matter.

The commission arraigned the ex-governor alongside his two sons – Aminu Sule Lamido and Mustapha Sule Lamido – for alleged N1.35 billion fraud.

Two companies belonging to the sons – Bamaina Holdings Limited and Speeds International Limited – were also listed as defendants in the case.

EFCC alleged that Lamido abused his position as governor between 2007 and 2015 and laundered several sums of money.

Dissatisfied with the lower court’s ruling, the former governor approached the appellate court to set it aside.

At Tuesday’s proceeding, the court reserved judgment on a date to be communicated to the parties.

However, hearing in the substantive case will continue on June 19, June 21, and June 22 respectively.

