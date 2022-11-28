Appeal Court restores Adebutu as PDP governorship candidate in Ogun

The Appeal Court, Ibadan, on Monday restored Oladipupo Adebutu as the validly elected Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Ogun State.

The appellate court also reinstated the three senatorial, nine House of Representatives, and 26 House of Assembly candidates of PDP who all emerged through the party’s primaries held in May.

All the reinstated candidates had emerged from the primaries conducted by the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) and monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Justice O.O. Oguntoyinbo of the Federal High Court, Abeokuta, had on September 27 nullified the primaries that produced Adebutu and other candidates in the state.

Dissatisfied with the judgment, the PDP approached the appellate court to set aside the lower court’s decision.

Adebutu, who was also affected by the judgment, filed an appeal at the same court.

Justice Nimpar Yargata, who delivered the lead judgment, said the lower court erred by nullifying the primaries.

Yargata said Taiwo Olabode Idris and others who filed the case at the lower court were not aspirants of the party and consequently had no locus standi to challenge the outcome of the primaries.

