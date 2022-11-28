Politics
Appeal Court restores Adebutu as PDP governorship candidate in Ogun
The Appeal Court, Ibadan, on Monday restored Oladipupo Adebutu as the validly elected Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Ogun State.
The appellate court also reinstated the three senatorial, nine House of Representatives, and 26 House of Assembly candidates of PDP who all emerged through the party’s primaries held in May.
All the reinstated candidates had emerged from the primaries conducted by the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) and monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Justice O.O. Oguntoyinbo of the Federal High Court, Abeokuta, had on September 27 nullified the primaries that produced Adebutu and other candidates in the state.
He also directed the party to conduct fresh primaries in the state within 14 days.
READ ALSO: More trouble in Ogun PDP as party asks IGP to arrest governorship aspirant, others for alleged forgery
Dissatisfied with the judgment, the PDP approached the appellate court to set aside the lower court’s decision.
Adebutu, who was also affected by the judgment, filed an appeal at the same court.
Justice Nimpar Yargata, who delivered the lead judgment, said the lower court erred by nullifying the primaries.
Yargata said Taiwo Olabode Idris and others who filed the case at the lower court were not aspirants of the party and consequently had no locus standi to challenge the outcome of the primaries.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...