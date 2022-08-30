Politics
Appeal Court sacks Kano PDP faction loyal to Kwankwaso
An Abuja division of the Court of Appeal has sacked a Kano State faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) loyal to former Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso, setting aside the decision of a Federal High Court which recognised Alhaji Shehu Sagagi as the chairman of the party in the state.
Though Kwankwaso had long defected to the New Nigeria Peoples Party, (NNPP), where he is the party’s presidential candidate, the Sagagi facton of the PDP is said to still be loyal to him and the faction is backed by Kwankwaso in what many see as anti-party activities on all fronts.
However, some members of the party had accused Sagagi and his supporters in the party of acting as spoilers to favour Kwankwaso and had gone to court to seek his removal.
The National Working Committee, (NWC) of the PDP had also on March 29, dissolved the state, local and ward executive committees of the state chapter of the party and appointed a six-man caretaker committee as replacement.
Read also: Late Abacha’s son, Muhammad, wins parallel Kano PDP guber primary
But on May 25, Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court in Kano issued an injunction restraining the PDP leadership from removing Sagagi from office until the end of his tenure in December 2024.
But on Monday, the appellate court set aside Justice Taiwo’s judgment, reasoning that the matter was an internal affair and that the party had powers to dissolve the Kano executives.
The three-man panel of judges led by Peter Ige unanimously held that the decision of the PDP’s NWC to dissolve the Executive Committees at all levels in Kano State and the appointment of members of the caretaker committee cannot be challenged in a court, as it is contrary to the PDP constitution.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...