Politics
Appeal Court sacks Nasarawa Assembly speaker
The Court of Appeal, Abuja, on Tuesday the victory of Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi in the March 18 election held in Umaisha/Ugya State Constituency of Nasarawa State.
Abdullahi, who represented the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election, is the speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly.
He was declared the winner of the election ahead of his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival, Sa’ad Abdullahi Ibrahim, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
READ ALSO: Tribunal upholds Nasarawa Assembly majority leader’s election
Ibrahim, thereafter, challenged the outcome of the election over alleged fraud and non-compliance with the electoral act by INEC in the conduct of the election.
The tribunal, however, dismissed the petition for lack of merit.
Dissatisfied with the verdict, the PDP candidate approached the appellate court to set it aside.
In its ruling on Tuesday, the court declared the appellant as the duly elected lawmaker in the Umaisha/Ugya State Constituency.
