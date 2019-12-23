Appeal court sets aside disqualification of Bayelsa deputy governor-elect

The Court of Appeal sitting in Yenagoa, Bayelsa, has set aside the disqualification of the state deputy governor-elect, Biobarakuma Degi Eremieyo.

Justice Iyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, had on November 13 disqualified Eremieyo, who was then the running mate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Bayelsa, David Lyon, over anomalies in the form CF 001, he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for clearance in the poll.

Details later…

