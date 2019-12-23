Latest Politics

Appeal court sets aside disqualification of Bayelsa deputy governor-elect

December 23, 2019
Appeal court sets aside disqualification of Bayelsa deputy governor-elect
By Ripples Nigeria

The Court of Appeal sitting in Yenagoa, Bayelsa, has set aside the disqualification of the state deputy governor-elect, Biobarakuma Degi Eremieyo.

Justice Iyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, had on November 13 disqualified Eremieyo, who was then the running mate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Bayelsa, David Lyon, over anomalies in the form CF 001, he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for clearance in the poll.

Details later…

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!